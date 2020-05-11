D-B EXCEL program seeks additional high school students for fall enrollment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- An alternative high school experience is still seeking students to join its classes for the 2020-2021 school year. Administrators for the D-B EXCEL program of Kingsport City Schools say there are still a few spots open for rising high school students to join their program in the fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school is recruiting virtually this year.

“We do have some seats available, and we just want to make sure everybody is aware of that, and if they’re interested they can sign up to be in our program,” said D-B EXCEL Principal Shanna Hensley.

D-B EXCEL offers smaller class sizes and more personalized learning options for students. Specialty courses in areas like STEM and digital arts are also a significant part of the program. D-B EXCEL courses are free to students in the Kingsport City Schools system.

“If there’s students or families that like the flexibility, or like knowing that they have 24/7 access to their schoolwork, or even just looking for something smaller and a different approach to education, that’s what we’re doing,” said Sara Leimkuhler, a D-B EXCEL teacher.

Hensely said around 250 students are typically enrolled. Students can also sign up for just one or two courses. The enrollment deadline is June 1st.

Administrators ask interested students and parents to fill out a form. A video with more information can be found here.