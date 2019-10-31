Cyclists traveling cross-country for veterans hope to stop in Newport, TN Thursday

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pair of bicyclist are traveling across the country to raise money for veterans, and now they’re in East Tennessee.

Mike Price and Matt Prather started in Santa Barbara, California back on September 21 and are hoping to be in Charleston by November 11.

The pair has raised over $37,000 with an end goal of $500,000.

They stopped in Knoxville Wednesday with nearly 2900 miles behind them.

They hope to reach Newport, about an hour from the Tri-Cities on Thursday and then Asheville, North Carolina by Saturday.

You can follow all of their progress across the country on their website and on their Facebook page.