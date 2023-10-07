JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Saturday was one of the first crisp fall mornings of the year, and a group of cyclists decided to spend that time riding the Tweetsie Trail together as part of a “Ride into Fall” program.

The Elizabethton-Carter County Chamber of Commerce hosted the event and provided a shuttle to take riders from Lions Field in Elizabethton to the Johnson City trailhead.

The chamber’s media coordinator Seth Hice told News Channel 11 that the event is a great way to show community members the beauty of the region’s outdoor recreation options.

“Elizabethton and Carter County in general definitely have a lot of outdoor recreation opportunities available, and this is a great way to show our support for the communities coming together all across our region,” he said. “We’re glad to see the potential for expanding outdoor recreation in our area.”

After the group cruised the four-mile trail back to Elizabethton, riders were treated to a free snack and special discounts at Riverside Taphouse.