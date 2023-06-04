ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Carter County Omnium bike race returned to Elizabethton on Friday for its 18th year in a row.

The event had three different races cyclists could participate in for a chance to win a cash prize. The Roan Groan–an uphill race of 7.4 miles, the Temple Hill time trial and the Ballad Health Criterium.

Director of the Omnium races Reneau Dubberley said each race varies in length and time depending on the cyclists’ skill level.

“The pro men’s race is 90 minutes, the pro women’s race is 50 minutes,” said Dubberley. “Then we have the young juniors, which are between nine and eighteen years of age, they only did 20 minutes this morning.”

All experience levels are welcome to the race. Kent Bostick, an Olympic cyclist, came out to compete. He told News Channel 11 he has been an avid cyclist since he was 20 years old, he is now 70.

“I’m an older Olympian, but I’m still active in racing and this is near my house, so I don’t travel that much,” said Bostick. “But if there’s a local race, I always try to come to it to support bike racing.”

Bostick won first place in the Master’s race this year, which consisted of cyclists 50 years and older.

“I was excited, my friends were here cheering for me and they were surprised to see me come around the last corner in first,” said Bostick. “I guess I was a little surprised myself, too.”

A local cyclist, Paul Carter said this was his fifth time competing in the Carter County Omnium. He said there are certain strategies he uses during competitions.

“Conservation of energy, that’s one thing that if you’re a strong rider, you don’t necessarily think about that,” said Carter. “If you want to go on an attack, you have to think about when you’re going, where your adversaries are.”

This year’s Carter County Omnium had 465 entries, according to organizers.