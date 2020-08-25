Cyclist makes world record attempt at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A national champion endurance cyclist hit the high banks of Bristol Motor Speedway on Tuesday in an attempt to break a world record and raise money for a local organization.

Marc Poland made an attempt to break the World Ultramarathon Cycling Association record for a 100km track time trial at BMS. That equates to 128 laps around “The Last Great Colosseum.”

“I feel like, you know, an ant coming around this track compared to what I know it must look like when there is a NASCAR event going on,” Poland said. “There’s the noise and the cars and the 162,000 fans….humbling is the only word I can use.”

The 62-year-old started training for his world record attempt back in February.

Proceeds from the event will go to Coalition for Kids in Johnson City. His goal was to raise $3,000.

Coalition for Kids is pretty sure Poland beat the world record for cyclists 50 and older but isn’t sure if he broke the overall world record. They are waiting for his time to be certified.