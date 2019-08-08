Cyclist injured after hitting school bus in Sullivan County

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A bicyclist was injured in a collision with a school bus Wednesday afternoon according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP says it happened around 3:55 p.m. on US 421 near the intersection with Emmett Way.

State troopers say a school bus with 24 kids on board crossed US 421 from Emmett Way to Beidleman Road in front of a bicyclist who was traveling south along the highway.

The cyclist tried to avoid the bus but ended up crashing into the side of it. The cyclist was identified as Adam Delph, 45 of Bristol, Tennessee. He was taken to a hospital but the extent of his injuries are unknown.

No one on the bus was injured and no charges were filed.