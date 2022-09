JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — CVS Pharmacy located at 2111 N. Roan St. announced its last day will be Oct. 5.

The drugstore chain hung a note on its entrance doors that said its location at 4209 N. Roan St. will remain in business.

The reasoning behind the closure is unknown at this time. News Channel 11 reached out to corporate officials for more information. This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.