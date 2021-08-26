CVS and Publix offer early Flu shots

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In the midst of all of the vaccination talk, two stores do not want you to forget about getting vaccinated against the flu this season.

CVS and Publix are two stores that are offering flu shots earlier than normal this year.

The move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people get the flu shot in September or October.

Appointments to get the flu shot can be made on the CVS and Publix websites’.

Publix is offering a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. Publix also reminds those interested to show up with a copy of their driver’s license and CDC vaccination record card.