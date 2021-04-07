‘Cut straw containing a white powder residue’ found in vehicle after pedestrian hit in Kingsport, report says

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning after Kingsport police say he crashed into a pedestrian and was found with drug equipment.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the 1100 block of East Center Street around 10:45 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The report states the pedestrian, Charles Ellis, 44, of Kingsport, was transported to the hospital for treatment of “serious injuries” he received in the crash.

A witness told police that Ellis had been chasing after a dog when he ran into the path of a Toyota Camry.

KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said that as of Wednesday morning, Ellis remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The Toyota was driven by Samy Measho, 30, of Kingsport, according to the report.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Officers report Measho was “drooling on himself and falling asleep while sitting in the driver’s seat.” The report also states he was also unable to provide proof of insurance for the Toyota.

KPD reports Measho performed poorly on standard field sobriety tests. He also reportedly refused to provide consent for a blood draw.

A search of the Toyota reportedly revealed “a cut straw containing a white powder residue” inside a glasses pouch.

Measho was arrested and transported to the Kingsport City Jail, where he was read the implied consent form. Measho reportedly still refused to provide a blood sample.

He was charged with the following:

DUI

Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility

Violation of Implied Consent Law

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

A search warrant was obtained for Measho’s blood draw. A judge granted it, and he was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for the draw. The blood will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Labs for analysis.