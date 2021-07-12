Customer service center now open in new Kingsport City Hall

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The customer service center inside Kingsport’s new city hall is now open, marking the completion of the city’s transition to the new facility.

The new customer service center opened for business Monday on the first floor of 415 Broad Street, the former Region’s Bank building that was transformed into the new Kingsport City Hall.

The new facility consolidates the former customer service center at the old city hall along with the payment annex at 109 Clay Street.

All city departments except for the Building Division and Maps are now open inside the new city hall.

Floor 1

● Building Division – opening July 14 in City Hall

● City Clerk

● City Information Desk

● Code Enforcement

● Customer Service/Bill Pay

Floor 2

● Budget

● City Manager

● Economic Development

● Planning

Floor 3

● Board of Mayor and Aldermen Board Room

● Human Resources

● Legal/Risk Management

● Public Information & Communications

Floor 4

● Finance

● Purchasing

● Leisure Services

Floor 5

● Archives Staff

● Maps – opening TBD

Floor 6

● Information Technology (IT)

● Kingsport Employee Health Clinic

● Kingsport Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (KMTPO)

● Public Works Administration