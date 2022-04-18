LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — New details have been revealed about the restaurant coming to the Old Mill property in Lebanon.

The owners of Curklin’s, the restaurant located in the historic Mutual Pharmacy building in Big Stone Gap, plan to open a second location at the downtown Lebanon property, according to the property developer.

The new location is anticipated to open in early fall.

Earlier this year, the Town of Lebanon awarded a $50,000 grant to Matt Lindamood, owner of the Old Mill property, to redevelop the property so that a new restaurant could open there.