LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has confirmed that the Curklin’s location in Lebanon, Virginia has permanently closed.

The restaurant opened in late December 2022 following a lengthy renovation process of the Old Mill property.

Old Mill Ventures was awarded a $50,000 grant by the town to help drive economic tourism downtown by bringing a restaurant to the heart of Downtown. No word yet on if or how the closure will impact the status of the grant.

Saturday morning, Matthew Lindamood of Old Mill Ventures confirmed Curklin’s Management was no longer involved in the Lebanon location and is speaking with potential tenants to get the restaurant back up and running soon.

Lindamood said the property was left in excellent condition and new tenants will easily be able to pick up where they left off.

Lindamood and his team hope to have the restaurant back up and running and at full capacity as soon as possible.