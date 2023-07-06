LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — The Old Mill property, which formerly housed Curklins restaurant in Lebanon, Virginia, is ready for a new tenant according to owner Matthew Lindamood.

On June 10, property managers confirmed to News Channel 11 that the restaurant known as ‘Curklins’ had permanently closed and all operations seized.

Lindamood stated the building is in “wonderful condition” and “turnkey ready.” Added bonuses include all-new equipment still under warranty, speaker systems, a point-of-sale system and roughly $250,000 of new equipment needed to run a restaurant.

