(WJHL) — A Navy seaman from Cumberland Gap who died in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and was accounted for last year will be buried next week in Maryland.

According to the Navy, Seaman 1st Class William Brooks was stationed on the USS Oklahoma (BB-37), which was one of the first vessels hit during the attack. The ship was struck by several torpedos and had rolled over within minutes, trapping hundreds of sailors below deck. Brooks was among the 429 sailors who lost their lives. He was 19 years old.

The USS Oklahoma (BB 37) before the attack on Pearl Harbor (US Navy Photo)

The ship was righted in 1944 and the 429 sailors’ remains were recovered. However, only 35 were able to be identified. The remaining sailors were interred as “unknowns.”

In 2015, a policy change in the Department of Defense allowed the unidentified remains to be exhumed for DNA analysis with the goal of returning identified remains to their families. Since then, 355 have been identified.

Earlier this year, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Brooks was accounted for on May 19, 2021.

On Tuesday, July 12, Brooks will be flown into BWI Airport at 8:30 p.m. and escorted to the Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where a dignified transfer ceremony will take place. The public is invited to attend the ceremony and pay their respects after he is placed in the funeral home chapel. Organizations with color guards are welcome to bring their flags to the funeral home.

The route to the funeral home is Aviation Boulevard to Dorsey Road to Annapolis Road to Crain Highway to the funeral home.

Brooks will then be buried with full military honors next to his brother at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 in Glen Haven Memorial Park, Glen Burnie, Maryland. His burial will be open to the public.