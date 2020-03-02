Culinary Arts teacher in Johnson County on unpaid leave due to sheriff’s department investigation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Johnson County Schools said a culinary arts teacher has been on unpaid leave since late February.

In a statement to News Channel 11, school officials said that Craig Cox, a teacher at Johnson County High School, has been on unpaid leave since February 20.

“Mr. Craig Cox is on unpaid leave due to a matter that is under investigation by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department. All official comments must come from the Sheriff’s department or the District Attorney General.” Michelle Simcox, Johnson County Director of Schools

No further information from the school district was immediately available.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department for more information but have not received a response.

The office of the District Attorney General for the First Judicial District told us they were unable to release any information due to the case being an open and ongoing investigation.