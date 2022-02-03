CSX to demolish some structures at Erwin rail yard

ERWIN Tenn. (WJHL) — CSX plans to demolish several buildings at its Erwin rail yard in the near future.

The railroad shut down the Erwin rail yard in 2016, a move that impacted around 300 employees.

A CSX spokesperson confirmed the railroad will tear down 21 “assets,” including a nearly 16,000 square-foot locomotive shop and 1,400 square-foot environmental office. A mechanic shop, water storage shed, and fuel pump house are also among the assets slated for destruction.

The list of “assets” slated for demolition at CSX’s shuttered rail yard in Erwin.

The former division office building on Nolichucky Avenue, which once housed the offices of the former Clinchfield Railroad, did not appear on a list of assets the railroad plans to demolish.

“All of the buildings listed are planned for demolition as part of our ongoing efforts to remove unused buildings in Erwin and facility improvements across our system,” the spokesperson told News Channel 11.

News Channel 11 asked CSX if it planned to demolish the former division office building but did not receive a response.

The former division office building is not on the list of “assets” to be demolished at CSX’s shuttered rail yard in Erwin. (Photo: WJHL)

In documents CSX submitted to the state, the railroad said demolition work would begin Jan. 21 and be complete by July 1.