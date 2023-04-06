LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) If you’re into fast cars and helping out the community, Crumley House has the auction for you.

The Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Limestone, Tennessee Dealers’ Auto Auction has chosen Crumley House to be the recipient of the proceeds from the auction This year it’s a 1964 Ford Mustang.

On Friday, April 21, the public is invited to preview night from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Food, music and a chance to browse 100 cars that will be up for auction the following day will fill the night.

On Saturday, April 22, it’s Auction day, with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. The auctions will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The auction for the Ford Mustang will begin at 2:00 p.m. Admission is $10 and good for both days. Admission is free to dealers, individuals with a bidder badge as well as children 12 and under.