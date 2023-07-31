LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crumley House is a non-profit unlike any other on the East Coast that deals with traumatic brain injuries.

For decades, the non-profit has called Limestone, Tennessee home, but its reach stretches far beyond Greene County.

“It plays such a tremendous role in people’s lives,” said Guynn Edwards, the Executive Director of The Crumley House.

Running any non-profit is a lot of work, but at the Crumley House, that work turns to play. It’s a laid-back atmosphere focused on healing and a return to somewhat normalcy following a life-changing brain injury.

It’s a mission that started with a need that was soon after propelled by a dream.

“In the early 1990s, a mother who had a daughter who had a brain injury after being involved in an accident found that there were no services locally; so she came up with the dream of The Crumley House,” Edwards said. “She started raising money and brought in the Coors hitch and it started as something very simple in someone’s kitchen.”

In 2001, residents were able to move into the halls of the Limestone facility. Little did they know just how life-changing that move would be.

“We have people from 11 different states and all over the state of Tennessee. We have a full house now and over 200 people on a waiting list to get in. If there were funding, we’d build 2 or 3 more places for people to live,” said Edwards.

Classes offered at the facility range from physical therapy to cognitive abilities. Occupational skills and speech therapy are also a part of the day-to-day offerings.

Residents said being a part of the Crumley House makes a world of difference in their recovery.

“They’re like a big family, and everybody takes care of everybody, and if you have any needs, you just tell somebody,” said resident Kelly Wilson.

The positive impacts of the center can be seen almost immediately by not only residents but also staff.

“It changes their life. We are thankful that most of our folks got a second chance in life,” Edwards said.

Funding is crucial for The Crumley House. Community donations allow them to keep up with daily operations and continue to make improvements. One day, they dream of expanding to serve even more people with brain injuries.

One of the non-profit’s biggest fundraisers is coming up on Aug. 12.



The Polynesian Beach Party will be held at Cherokee Creek Farm in Jonesborough.

Tickets can be purchased here.

While the Polynesian Beach Party is a significant fundraiser for the group, money can be donated year-round by clicking on the non-profit’s website by navigating to the ‘Donate Now’ tab.

All proceeds raised will help the non-profit purchase new transportation for resident excursions.

