BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House’s 12th Annual Polynesian Beach Party will be back in person after going virtual for two years due to Covid-19.

The event includes food, music, auctions and raffles. There will be both a live and super-silent auction. Raffle and auction items include trips to the Dominican Republic, Belize, an autographed guitar from Kenny Chesney, among other items.

Participants are encouraged to celebrate in theme by wearing Hawaiian shirts, flowered dresses and flip-flops.

The party benefits The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center. According to the Crumley House, traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are a leading cause of death and disability among children and young adults in the U.S., with an estimated 1.5 million Americans sustaining a TBI each year.

The gala is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Bristol Motor Speedway’s South Building. WJHL will be at the event.

For additional information, click here.