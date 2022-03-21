LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House is once again hosting one of its biggest fundraisers, the Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K run and walk.

This marks the return of the event after 2 years of cancellations due to the Coronavirus. Traditionally the event is held in recognition of the nationally recognized Brain Injury Awareness Month.

Even with the return of the event, the traditional pancake breakfast will not be held this year, but pre-packaged food and drinks will be provided after the competition.

Registration remains open until the day of the event. Day-of registration is available on-site starting at 8:30 a.m. Those who pre-register will have the option to choose a t-shirt size. The remaining t-shirts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K run and walk is at The Crumley House at 300 Urbana Road on Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. To register for the event, click here.

The Crumley House, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides services to those who have survived a brain injury. According to organization leaders, roughly one in every 60 people live with a type of brain injury in the United States.