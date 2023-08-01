LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crumley House is not just a house. To the 24 residents who live there, it’s a home.

Each person living at The Crumley House has a traumatic brain injury, and for each of them, the non-profit has changed their lives for the better.

“They have each other, and it’s truly like a big family,” said Guynn Edwards, The Executive Director of The Crumley House.

The smiles, strength and love can be seen the second you walk through the doors of The Crumley House.

While some are just learning the ropes at the live-in non-profit, others have been navigating the halls for years, like resident Bernice Dato.

“I wound up having a car accident, and after that, I ended up in some sort of coma,” said Dato.

She shares a similar story to her housemate, Kelly Wilson.

“I was run over by a car, and my head had a really bad injury and caused me to have really bad memory loss, so I went to a rehabilitation center for a while and was in the wheelchair and now I’m walking. It was a long struggle and a hard road, but I had the willpower to get better so I did,” said Wilson.

Willpower is a shared quality among those who live there. It can be seen with every step taken, every exercise and on every page of their notebooks for their cognitive courses.

At The Crumley House, friendships are made and for some, even love flourishes. Rich Jordan was injured while he was studying to become an engineer at the University of Tennessee.

He ended up meeting a fellow resident, Patsy, at The Crumley House. He said she helped make his journey after the injury a little easier.

“She was a great help to me in some certain situations that I’ve had trouble with, some things with my injury that she has gone through and I have gone through, and we helped one another get better,” said Jordan.

Unfortunately, Patsy passed away in early April, leaving a hole for Rich. While she’s gone, Patsy is far from forgotten. However, the distraction of daily activities offered at the facility helped get him through.

Jordan said one of his favorite activities is the field trips taken away from the Limestone site, but it’s been a while since they’ve been able to go out, seeing as they’re currently out of a mode of transportation.

“We would like to get back involved with things again, maybe a bowling trip or a trip to the ballpark,” said Jordan.

At The Crumley House, residents are aware of the transportation issue and are eager for a solution to be found.

“We need a new bus. We need a new bus because this one is in rags,” said Dato.

It’s a problem currently of the utmost importance for staff at The Crumley House.

“Our members were functioning members of society until they experienced that traumatic brain injury,” said Crumley House Marketing and Fundraising Coordinator. “So the things we do on a normal basis without those limitations, they still desire to do, and it’s important for us to get them out so they can experience those opportunities.”

A new mode of transportation is what the non-profit hopes to purchase with funds raised from the annual Polynesian Beach Party.

It’s one of The Crumley House’s biggest fundraisers, and a new bus is crucial for these residents. While they wait, residents are enjoying the company of their friends and the services that the non-profit provides.

“They can sympathize with you and know where you’re coming from. They don’t push you here, they’re just here if you need them,” said Wilson.

Dato speaks incredibly highly of the non-profit, attributing her recovery thus far to the center. “Crumley House is the number one place that I have to be as far as progressing,” she said.

The Polynesian Beach Party will be held at Cherokee Creek Farm in Jonesborough. Tickets can be purchased here.

While the Polynesian Beach Party is a significant fundraiser for the group, money can be donated year-round by clicking here and navigating to the ‘Donate Now’ tab.

All proceeds raised will help the non-profit purchase new transportation for resident excursions.