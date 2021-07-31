Crumley House hosting online fundraiser “Donation Days”

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the second year in a row, Crumley House replaced the usual Polynesian Beach Party Fundraiser with an online fundraiser “Donation Days” as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads throughout the region.

This marks yet another challenge in the nonprofit organization’s fundraising efforts — in 2020, the center lost its Joggin’ for the Noggin’ 5K and the Polynesian Beach Party.

“For our members, staff, attendees and our sponsors, it’s truly a heartbreaking situation,” said Executive Director Guynn Edwards. “However, in looking at the numbers and projections, there is a point when one realizes that health, the well-being of all and concern for others become paramount, and that is why we are making this decision.”

While the ongoing pandemic has placed a strain on the organization’s plans, staff, residents and board members continue to move forward while focusing on the positive aspects.

The executive board member, Donna Noland, said the center clings on to arguably the most important virtue as the pandemic persists — faith.

“We know there is hope, and we feel there are positives to gain from this,” she said. “Down the road, we know when we are able to host this event again, its impact will be even greater. Our outreach has a chance to grow, we can create more awareness of traumatic brain injury and we can gain more community support.”

The Crumley House will announce the kick-off date for “Donation Days” soon, and the online effort will include auctions, opportunities to donate, messages from the staff and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE, call 423-257-3644 or follow the center on Facebook.