Crumley House Donation Days set for August 11-31

WASINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center is hosting an online fundraising event known as Donation Days on August 11-31.

According to a release from the Crumley House, the organization has cancelled its Polynesian Beach Party fundraiser for the second year over safety concerns placing the company into a fundraising deficit.

The release states that this year to generate some much-needed donations, the organization will host an online auction fundraising event that will include a live online “Beach Party” at the conclusion.

“Should individuals not find that perfect auction item, please know that simple donations can greatly impact the quality of life for our residents and day program members, and we thank all in advance for your willingness to further the efforts of the Crumley House,” said Crumley House Executive Board member Donna Noland said.

The release said the Crumley House is the only non-profit brain injury rehabilitation center in the state of Tennessee, and it depends on grants and individual donations to provide services to patients. It also said that patients with brain injuries from multiple states come to the Crumley House seeking aid.

The items will be live on the auction starting on August 11 at 5 a.m. and can be accessed by going to crumleyhouse.com.