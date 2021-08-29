Crumley House Donation Days comes to a close

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Crumley House Brain Injury and Rehabilitation is getting ready to wrap up its annual fundraising event know as Donation Days.

This is the second year that The Crumley House has hosted its annual fundraising event online. The event featured an online auction with proceeds benefitting the non-profit brain rehabilitation center.

According to the release Donation Days is set to end Tuesday, August 31, with a virtual beach party. The party begins at 6 p.m. and can be viewed live on the Crumley house Facebook page.

The beach party will feature unique items for auction and the chance to meet members of the Crumley House.

There is still time to participate in the online auction before the conclusion. Just visit crumleyhouse.com