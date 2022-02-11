LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Crumley House announced plans to host one of its biggest fundraisers this spring during Brain Injury Awareness Month.

According to a release, the Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K run and walk will launch from The Crumley House at 300 Urbana Road on March 26 at 10 a.m.

This will mark the return of an event following two years of cancellations amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K is one of our most important fundraisers of the year,” said Executive Director Guynn Edwards. “As we’ve mentioned before, the last two years of dealing with the COVID virus and its variants have significantly impacted our fundraising efforts, so that obviously makes our 2022 5K event as important as ever.”

Despite the jog’s return, the customary pancake breakfast will not be available for the 2022 season, but pre-packaged food and drinks will be provided after the competition.

The Crumley House, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, provides services to those who have survived a brain injury. According to organization leaders, roughly one in every 60 people live with a type of brain injury in the United States.

“Be it our residential program, our adult day program, service coordination or simply our day-to-day operation, every dollar counts toward us being able to enhance the lives of those who encounter and are living with a brain injury,” Edwards said. “Our Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K is just one way for individuals to fellowship and take part in a fun activity while supporting a worthy cause.”

Early registration is $25; that price will increase to $30 on March 19. Day-of registration will be available on-site starting at 8:30 a.m. Those who pre-register will have the option to choose t-shirt size. Remaining t-shirts will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. To register, CLICK HERE.

News Channel 11 hosted Crumley House leaders in an interview regarding the Joggin’ for the Noggin’ event. The full interview is available to view at the top of this story.