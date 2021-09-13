Crumbl Cookies to debut first Tri-Cities location

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new sweet shop is set to open doors to its first Tri-Cities location in December.

Crumbl Cookies plans to make its debut on Dec. 10 in the strip center near Five Guys on North Roan Street in Johnson City.

The cookie shops offers a wide array of treats, from pumpkin chocolate chip cookies to chilled sherbet sweets.

While a Crumbl Cookies spokesperson revealed the company’s intention to open in December, she did say dates were subject to change based on construction.

The spokesperson said the location will employ around 40-50 people.