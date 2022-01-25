Crumbl Cookies set to open Johnson City Jan. 28

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new Crumbl Cookies location is on the cooling rack and nearly ready for the public.

After delays in December, the bakery is set to open Jan. 28 near Five Guys on North Roan Street.

Looking at the company’s online menu, local sweet enthusiasts can enjoy a wide array of confections from Cinnamon Fry Bread to the classic chocolate chip.

Other locations have offered takeout and delivery, but a timeline for when the first chocolate cake cookie might be sitting on your doorstep hasn’t been released yet.