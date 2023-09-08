BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A popular cookie chain has opened its newest location in Bristol, Virginia.

On Friday, Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening at 195 Dominion Place. The cookie store is located just across the street from Walmart and is adjacent to El Patio Mexican Grill.

Specialty cookies at the bakery on Friday included caramel pumpkin cake, chocolate peanut butter with Oreo, key lime pie, chocolate toffee cake and semi-sweet chocolate chunk.

Crumbl Cookies is hiring for positions at the Bristol location. Applications can be submitted online.