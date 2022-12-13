BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A famous dessert business is expanding in the Tri-Cities, according to Bristol, Virginia officials.

Bristol, VA mayor Anthony Farnum shared in a Facebook post that a new Crumbl Cookies location will open next to El Patio near Interstate 81’s Exit 7.

In Farnum’s post, a photo shows promotional material pasted to the windows of a former Sweet Frogs location.

News Channel 11 reached out to Crumbl Cookies staff for further information. Details will be updated as they become available.