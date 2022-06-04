JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Car enthusiasts gathered at the Mall at Johnson City on Saturday morning for a good cause.

Spectators were able to come out to the show called ‘Cruisin for a Cause’ and browse a variety of cars and trucks.

Many people brought their unique rides out to the event. Even the drivable wooden truck built from scratch by a Jonesborough business owner made an appearance at the show.

Wooden truck built by Jonesborough business owner makes appearance at Cruisin for a Cause in Johnson City (Photo: WJHL)

Cruisin’ for a Cause (Photo: WJHL)

There was no cost to guests who wanted to come and check out cars but there was a charge for those that entered cars into the show.

The event featured a live DJ, 50/50 Raffle, vendors and a backyard dunk tank.

There were a number of door prizes including gift cards, ETSU apparel and more.

This was the fifth annual ‘Cruisin for a Cause,’ which was sponsored by Dominion Senior Living.