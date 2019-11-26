Crown Laboratories ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Johnson City HQ a success

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another step in the right direction for an expansion project for Johnson City-based Crown Laboratories, Inc.

“I’m so happy for Crown to be here,” said Crown Laboratories, Inc. CEO President Jeff Bedard.

Crown Laboratories is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new headquarters on Mockingbird Lane in Johnson City. pic.twitter.com/7T8ohODjir — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

And so the ribbon is cut at the new Crown Laboratories HQ pic.twitter.com/1AXHFn9hTp — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

The company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon for their new corporate headquarters on Mockingbird Lane.

CEO/President of Crown Labs thanks the employees of Crown Labs for their hard work. pic.twitter.com/nMacIO2M4w — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

The company is best known for making its Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen.

Crown Labs CEO Jeff Bedard says this is a special day for Crown Laboratories pic.twitter.com/HAKw71Ocaq — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

Several state and local leaders were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including both Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock.

“We congratulate you on your strategic growth,” Brock said Monday. “We couldn’t be happier helping you cut this ribbon.”

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock came together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Crown Labs HQ pic.twitter.com/sr1ZzBEVNR — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

“You could’ve chosen a lot of places to call home, but you chose Johnson City,” Grandy said. “It’s great to have your headquarters here.”

Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe was also at the ceremony.

Rolfe congratulated Crown Labs for bringing more jobs to the region.

“Whenever you have a company that has their headquarters in your community, it’s a win,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about having a great regional partnership.”

Tennessee ECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe congratulates Crown Labs for bringing more jobs to the region. pic.twitter.com/ibrgCb6qKj — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

Northeast Tennessee Partnership Chairman Will Barrett kicked off the festivities Monday afternoon.

Northeast TN Partnership Chairman Will Barrett kicks off the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Crown Labs HQ pic.twitter.com/tR7FBbMXol — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) November 25, 2019

Crown Labs shares its headquarters with Sun Trust Bank.

Bedard added that he hopes Sun Trust remains in the building.

Watch the entire ribbon-cutting ceremony here: