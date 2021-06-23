Crown Laboratories back to normal following ransomware attack

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City-based maker of Blue Lizard sunscreen was the victim of a ransomware attack late last month.

Crown Laboratories CEO Jeff Bedard said the company learned of the attack May 24. Bedard said Crown’s operations are back to normal.

Bedard said the FBI is investigating the attack and that he couldn’t comment further due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Crown employs several hundred workers in Johnson City and produces a variety of topical products from hand sanitizer to prescription medications.