JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A locally based skincare company announced its plans to purchase the StriVectin skincare brand.

Crown Laboratories revealed that StriVectin’s products will become part of Crown’s new Premium Skincare Division and will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Crown Laboratories.

The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of September.

Crown Labs said this move will allow StriVectin to benefit from additional resources and will give it the opportunity to expand.