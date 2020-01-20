Crown Laboratories announces new business structure

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crown Laboratories has made some changes to the way it does business as part of its new “Skin Science for Life.”

According to a release from Crown, the past two years have been dedicated to the transformation of the business structure, which includes the acquisition of the Beauty and Aesthetic divisions.

The release says “Skin Science for Life” is dedicated to providing both patiets and healthcare providers with skin-health solutions backed by science.

Crown announced the following new global commercial business divisions:

Crown Aesthetics – Formerly Bellus Medical, offering SkinPen, SKINFUSE, ProGen and Allumera

Crown Beauty – Formerly Vita Liberata Limited, makers of NKD SKN sunless tanning beauty products

Crown Therapeutics – New unit comprised of Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl and other therapeutic brands

“Since Bellus Medical launched in 2012, we have been laser-focused on our customers, education and technology,” said Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. “Through constant innovation and staying tuned in to what customers want, we are proud to have changed the conversation in the aesthetics space.”

Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown, says the restructuring “allows for a more memorable, distinct alignment within our organization.”