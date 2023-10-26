JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Crown Cutz Academy in Johnson City is hosting a 24-Hour Cut-a-thon on Thursday and Friday, all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the cancer patient assistance fund at Ballad Health Foundation, which provides financial assistance to those who struggle to pay for medical expenses.

“We are excited to partner with the patient assistance fund with Ballad Health Foundation to support cancer patients in our community,” said Craig Charles, owner of Crown Cutz Academy. “We hope that everyone will come out and support this event by getting a haircut and donating. All proceeds stay here in the community ”

From noon on Thursday to noon on Friday, anyone can stop by the 908 North Roan Street location for a haircut.