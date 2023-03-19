CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County community welcomed the Hampton High School Bulldogs home on Sunday as TSSAA Class 1A boys basketball champions.

The team rolled back into town with a police and fire escort through downtown Elizabethton after topping defending state champions, Middleton, 51-43 in Murfreesboro on Saturday evening.

The win marked Hampton’s first TSSAA basketball championship since 1960, where then-coach Buck Van Huss led the team to victory. Numerous community members were seen lining the streets downtown and at the high school on Sunday evening to welcome the boys back home.