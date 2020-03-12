Cross Connection to collect donations at Lowe’s in Kingsport through Sunday for tornado victims

Emergency personnel work among destroyed homes Tuesday, March 3, 2020, near Cookeville, Tenn. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding more than 140 buildings and burying people in piles of rubble and wrecked basements. At least 22 people were killed. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local church is continuing to prove why Tennessee is the Volunteer State by collecting donations for recent tornado victims in Wilson County.

According to a release from Cross Connection pastor Phil Harris, the donations collected will be delivered by a tractor-trailer to the Mt. Juliet Church of God on March 16 for distribution to people most in need in the area.

Donations can be dropped off at the Lowe’s at 2324 W Stone Drive in Kingsport from noon until 7 p.m. until Sunday.

The needed items are listed in the flyer below: