JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some local students took it upon themselves to give back this Thanksgiving in the form of goodie bags to their bus drivers.

Members of the David Crockett High School Civinettes club organize a service project each year, and this time around they decided to create gifts for each bus driver serving their school.

The kit included Hot Hands warmers for chilly mornings, candy and custom keychains. Gifts were distributed earlier this week before students left for break.