WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The David Crockett Class of 1982 reunited over the weekend to reminisce and support a good cause.

Class reunions are nothing new this time of year, but this class chose to celebrate homecoming by getting together and giving back to the students of their alma mater.

Nearly 100 former students celebrated their 40th reunion with a breakfast on Saturday.

During the breakfast, the class announced a new scholarship in honor of their fallen classmates that will be awarded to a Crockett senior each year.

“The great thing about the scholarship beginning in the spring of 2023 we will be awarding our first scholarship recipient from funds we’ve set aside until we get the full scholarship endowed,” said Joe Huffine.

“It’s for Crockett students who want to come to ETSU, any major,” said ETSU Director of Development Karen Sullivan.

Students must have a 2.7 GPA but not higher than 3.5.

The class has a GoFundMe page, and they’re inviting anyone to give to the scholarship fund in memory of a former Crockett classmate.