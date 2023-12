KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — City officials say repair efforts are underway following a water line break in Kingsport.

Crews are working to repair a break that occurred Wednesday near Virgil Avenue, according to a city spokesperson.

A video posted to social media showed water streaming downhill through people’s yards.

The city spokesperson said Thursday night that water service should be restored in four to five hours and that any damage from the break will be assessed in the morning.