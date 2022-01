UPDATE: The traffic light at the intersection of State of Franklin Road and University Parkway has been repaired.

Previous:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — City crews are working to repair the traffic light at State of Franklin Road and University Parkway.

City officials say the traffic light has been out since 5 p.m.

Police officers have been directing traffic at the intersection.

The city is not sure how long it will be before the light is back in service.