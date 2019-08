JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are working to replace a broken water line that has disrupted service to some Johnson City water customers.

The city says 12-inch water line broke near the Ingles on Kingsport Highway.

The city does not know how long it will take to fix the issue.

A Water & Sewer Services employee could not say how many customers are affected, but did say the outage was “widespread.”