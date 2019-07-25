Crews working to repair 100ft mudslide at Heaton Branch Rd in Poga Community

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A 100ft mudslide on Heaton Branch Rd about a mile off of US Hwy 321 is currently being repaired by Carter County officials.
Carter County Road Superintendent Roger Colbaugh told News Channel 11 crews are in the process of checking on materials to repair the mudslide with.
Colbaugh said it will take approximately 30 days to repair the damage.
One lane on Heaton Branch Rd is closed.
Officials warned people to use caution and to avoid driving heavy equipment or dump trucks through the area as the road could slide more at any time.
Colbaugh said common everyday vehicles can get through, so people will not be impacted getting to their homes.
The debris at the bottom of the mudslide must be cleared first, so the crews will repair from the bottom back up to the road.