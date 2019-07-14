Fall Branch VFD: One confirmed death in I-81 crash

Breaking News
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash from Sunday afternoon.

The crash reportedly happened on Interstate 81, Southbound near mile marker 52.

A spokesperson for the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department confirms one fatality from the multi-vehicle crash. Another person is being transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic is now flowing normally.

We’ll continue to provide updates as they become available.

