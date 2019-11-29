Crews urge caution in St. Paul, Va. after rock slide on Wise Street

UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) – The St. Paul Fire Department says one lane has reopened temporarily at the site of a landslide on Wise Street.

According to a Facebook post, crews expect the lane to close when VDOT arrives.

The post also states that communication lines have been impacted. “Utilities have been notified to send technicians to the scene.”

ST. PAUL, Va. (WJHL) – Crews are urging people to take detours after a rock slide on Wise Street in St. Paul.

According to a post from the St. Paul Fire Department, the rock slide occurred on Wise Street between Johnnie Ramie Drive and Fourth Avenue.

Drivers are urged to take a detour on Fourth Avenue and US 58.

Crews are currently on the scene and caution is advised.