Crews to resume search for missing Unicoi County woman on Saturday

FLAG POND, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for a missing 85-year-old woman with dementia was called off Friday night but crews will resume the search on Saturday.

They are looking for Wilma Oliver who was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday walking away from her home on Stockton Road in the Flag Pond area of Unicoi County.

She was last seen wearing gray pants and a lime green long-sleeve shirt under a black sweater.

Sheriff Mike Hensley told News Channel 11 Friday night that crews called off the search but will resume Saturday morning.

Hensley said Oliver normally uses a walker but it is at her home.

Anyone with information on Oliver’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Unicoi County Sheriff Department at 423-743-1850 or 911.

