ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A heavily-traveled intersection in Elizabethton will be closed overnight beginning Tuesday.

City officials said the intersection of West Elk Avenue and Bemberg Road will close to traffic around 7 p.m.

Crews will be replacing the traffic signals at the intersection.

The project is expected to take around 12 hours. The intersection will reopen once the project is complete.