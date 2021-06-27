Crews ‘scaling back’ search for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A release from Incident Commander Tim Coup says crews are “scaling back search operations” for Summer Wells, the 5-year-old from Hawkins County who has been missing since June 15.

Coup says search efforts will continue on a more specialized team basis as needed and directed from local, state and federal agencies.

He also says search crews are physically and mentally exhausted from the rough terrain and extreme conditions.

Reportedly, the search will draw resources from Middle and West Tennessee and other states to bring a “fresh set of eyes and rested bodies.” Officials say they will still rely on local and regional resources as well.

“Just because we may not be seen as such a large present in and throughout the area, rest assured that we have not quit and won’t quit until we find Summer Wells,” Coup says in the release.

The release also included the following information about the search:

The search has utilized over 120 agencies from Tennessee, Ohio, Virginia, Alabama, Georgia and North Carolina

Since June 15, 1,150 searches have covered the ground

Over 13,800 search hours have been logged

TBI fixed wing flew 21.2 hours

The THP helicopter logged 30 hours of flight.

Numerous specialized search and rescue groups include (but are not limited to): TN Task Force 2, BURSAR, Appalachian Mountain Rescue, Black Diamond, SCSAR, Central Carolina SAR, Great Smokey Mountain National Park, RATSAR, Search and Rescue Tracking Institute and numerous K-9 Teams

To date, 4.6 square miles (over 3,000 acres) have been searched since Summer went missing.

Summer Wells (Photo: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

If anyone has information on Summer’s disappearance, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.