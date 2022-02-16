WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) responded to a fire that spanned seven acres across Washington County, Va. on Wednesday afternoon.

Per the Virginia Department of Forestry website, the fire is at 70% containment, as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The area was just one of many to catch fire in the Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee region — others included Johnson City’s OmniSource “debris fire” and Hawkins Co. brush fire. Both of which are 100% contained, per reports.

The sheer number of fires impacting the region is likely caused by increasing winds and dryness of soil however, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday that there would not be a wind advisory despite the uptick in fires.

VDOF continues to investigate the incident.