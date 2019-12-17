Crews responding to structure fire on Highway 91 in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Multiple fire crews are responding to a structure fire on Highway 91 in Carter County.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the fire is at a structure in the 2700 block of Highway 91.

HVFVFD told News Channel 11 that Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department is also on the scene and are advising that they are fully involved battling the fire.

Crews were called to the scene at 6:54 a.m.

HVFVFD says there are no reports of anyone being inside the structure.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.